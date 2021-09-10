Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Out on parole, 40-year-old stabs sister-in-law over ‘suspicious calls’

The woman’s brother informed police that she was attacked by her brother-in-law, following which a first information report under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was filed at Burari police station.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Police said the suspect was previously arrested in a murder case in Burari and was out on emergency parole just recently as part of efforts to decongest jails. He was supposed to surrender on September 24. (Picture for representational purposes only)

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law in north Delhi’s Burari after an argument over talking to someone on the phone, following which he fled and was arrested from Old Delhi railway station.

Police said the suspect, Narendra Sabharwal, was earlier arrested in a murder case in Burari and was released on emergency parole just recently as part of efforts to decongest jails. He was supposed to surrender on September 24.

Police said they were informed about the incident, which happened on Tuesday, by the hospital where the woman, identified by her first name Soniya, was first admitted with multiple stab wounds. The woman was later shifted to Lok Nayak hospital for further treatment.

The woman’s brother, Lokesh, informed police that Soniya was attacked by her brother-in-law, following which a first information report under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was filed at Burari police station. Police said Soniya was not fit enough to give her statement at the time.

The suspect was arrested from the Old Delhi railway station the same day, police said, adding that he was planning to board a train and flee.

During interrogation, Sabharwal allegedly told investigators that he stabbed the victim in a fit of rage as she didn’t give a satisfactory response to questions regarding certain “suspicious calls” she made.

