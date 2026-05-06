...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi: Over 900 flats added to DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana

Expanding its Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has added over 900 flats in Narela, offering them at a 25% special discount for serving and retired government employees, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:22 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
Advertisement

Expanding its Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has added over 900 flats in Narela, offering them at a 25% special discount for serving and retired government employees, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The additional 936 flats are located in Pocket 6, Sector A1-A4 of Narela. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The additional 936 flats are located in Pocket 6, Sector A1-A4 of Narela. The flat forms part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to increase housing availability under the scheme. The flats are ready-to-move-in and are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, according to officials.

The Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, introduced in December 2025, is for government employees and retirees, providing them access to residential units across categories at concessional rates. Earlier phases of the scheme had offered over 1,100 flats in the same locality with similar benefits, including a 25% discount on listed prices. The total number of flats under the scheme are 2036.

A senior DDA official said the decision to add more units was taken in response to demand from eligible applicants. “We have seen encouraging participation in the scheme and the addition of 936 flats is intended to provide more options to applicants who are yet to secure a unit,” the official said.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Over 900 flats added to DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.