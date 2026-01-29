Delhi: Overflowing dhalao in Hari Nagar shut, MCD informs NGT

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has shut down a dhalao in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, due to which waste was overflowing onto the road, causing inconvenience to locals, stated the submission, adding that further corrective action which requires unblocking a nearby drain will have be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD). Subsequently, in August, the NGT had issued notices to both the DPCC and MCD, seeking action on the issue. (Hindustan Times)

“I state that the dhalao at the boundary of Hanuman Park, adjacent to Mangat Pandey road has been closed by the answering respondent, as it was in a dilapidated condition,” said the affidavit dated January 20, filed by the MCD’s executive engineer, west zone.

NGT was hearing a plea filed by a local resident in 2024, who had stated that a local dhalao, number 132, was constructed on a green belt area of the Hanuman Park in Hari Nagar. The plea further said that the dhalao was in a dilapidated state and regularly overflows with waste onto the road.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in a submission in June last year had said an on-ground inspection had revealed multiple violations. “The dumping yard is found at the boundary of Hanuman Park, adjacent to Mangal Pandey road. The yard is in a damaged condition and can collapse at any time,” the DPCC report from June 2025 had stated, adding that the main drain was found clogged there and the garbage was spilling over to the main footpath. Subsequently, in August, the NGT had issued notices to both the DPCC and MCD, seeking action on the issue.

The latest submission by the MCD adds that no garbage dumping is allowed there anymore and that the MCD is now levying a fine of ₹5,000 if anyone is found dumping solid waste there. “The dhalao has also been cleaned,” said the submission. The submission further added that the road adjacent to the dhalao and a drain present there, which is clogged by solid waste, comes under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). “The clogged drain is required to be managed by the PWD,” it states.