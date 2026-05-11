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Delhi Panchayat Sangh seeks safeguards for villagers before automatic toll rollout on UER-2

Delhi Panchayat Sangh seeks safeguards for villagers before automatic toll rollout on UER-2

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:27 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Panchayat Sangh, on Monday, expressed concerns over the implementation of automatic toll tax collection on the Urban Extension Road-2 and urged the Centre and the Delhi government to protect the existing toll exemption available to villages and rural residents.

Delhi Panchayat Sangh seeks safeguards for villagers before automatic toll rollout on UER-2

Delhi Panchayat Sangh chief Than Singh Yadav said nearby villages and rural residents were currently receiving relief under the exemption from toll for the 20-km stretch on the UER-2, but the proposed automatic toll collection mechanism could effectively end it.

The government should have worked out a permanent solution keeping in mind the interests of villagers, farmers and local residents before introducing the new system," Yadav said in a statement.

The organisation said toll collection on UER-2 would adversely affect the pace of development in Delhi's rural areas as the road serves as an important connectivity corridor for villages in the national capital.

A statement, released by the sangh, said the move would impose an additional financial burden on rural residents, small traders, farmers, employees and daily commuters.

The toll plaza in Delhi is the second MLFF barrier-less tolling system in India after Choryasi toll plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat inaugurated on May 1.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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