Delhi: Panel formed to check reasons for bus fires
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday formed a six-member committee to find out the reason behind incidents of fire in the buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
“Four incidents of fire in DTC buses in the last two months have raised safety concerns. It is considered essential to constitute a committee to investigate the recent incidences of fire in DTC buses, identify the root causes, review the modalities of repair and maintenance, scrutiny and checks of buses at the various levels of officials and suggest the remedial measures,” read the order signed by Gahlot.
The committee has been asked to submit its interim report within 15 days and the final report in 30 days.
The panel will have special commissioner (operations) of the transport department, Neeraj Bharti, as its chairperson, and will include members from IIT Delhi and Delhi Technological University among others.
HT on July 26 last year reported that 99% of the fleet of DTC buses has crossed the technical operational limit for low-floor CNG buses making them extra vulnerable to breakdowns that could be a safety hazard.
Slight drop in infections as Delhi sees 965 Covid cases
There were 965 new infections of Covid-19 reported in Delhi on Thursday, as the city's outbreak continued with its minor, but sustained, uptick in new infections of the viral disease, data released by the state government showed. Thursday's new cases marked a minor fall from the numbers witnessed on Wednesday, when there were 1,009 new cases — the first time in 69 days that daily infections in the city had crossed the 1,000-mark.
Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets market bodies over steps to generate jobs
Delhi’s markets have, over the years, become congested and inaccessible for many, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement. “Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop these markets in order to increase their business opportunities,” he added.
Cloudy sky, rain bring mercury down in Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the impact of Thursday’s spell will linger on Friday as well, with partly cloudy skies during the day likely keeping the maximum below the 40-degree mark.
MCD elections preparations on hold, state poll body issues notice
The SEC notification underlined that redrawing municipality wards and reservation of seats for SC, SC (women) and women shall have to be undertaken to constitute to single unified corporation having a maximum of 250 wards. All this exercise is likely to take considerable time, the notification stated.
Rains lash J&K plains, higher reaches receive snow
Kashmir on Thursday recorded a major spell of rain on Thursday after February, which brought the much-needed respite from hot and dry weather. There were widespread rains in the plains while mountainous areas saw mild snowfall, dipping the temperatures sharply. Mild rains were also recorded on Tuesday. “The snowfall was recorded in north Kashmir's Machil, Kupwara and central Kashmir's Sonmarg besides Ladakh's Drass areas,” deputy director of meteorological department of J & K, Mukhtar Ahmad said.
