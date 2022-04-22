Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Panel formed to check reasons for bus fires
delhi news

Delhi: Panel formed to check reasons for bus fires

  • The panel will have special commissioner (operations) of the transport department, Neeraj Bharti, as its chairperson, and will include members from IIT Delhi and Delhi Technological University among others.
The committee has been asked to submit its interim report within 15 days and the final report in 30 days. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
The committee has been asked to submit its interim report within 15 days and the final report in 30 days. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday formed a six-member committee to find out the reason behind incidents of fire in the buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

“Four incidents of fire in DTC buses in the last two months have raised safety concerns. It is considered essential to constitute a committee to investigate the recent incidences of fire in DTC buses, identify the root causes, review the modalities of repair and maintenance, scrutiny and checks of buses at the various levels of officials and suggest the remedial measures,” read the order signed by Gahlot.

The committee has been asked to submit its interim report within 15 days and the final report in 30 days.

The panel will have special commissioner (operations) of the transport department, Neeraj Bharti, as its chairperson, and will include members from IIT Delhi and Delhi Technological University among others.

HT on July 26 last year reported that 99% of the fleet of DTC buses has crossed the technical operational limit for low-floor CNG buses making them extra vulnerable to breakdowns that could be a safety hazard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news dtc fire + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • &nbsp;A child in the age group of 12-15 years receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at the Daryaganj government dispensary in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

    Slight drop in infections as Delhi sees 965 Covid cases

    There were 965 new infections of Covid-19 reported in Delhi on Thursday, as the city's outbreak continued with its minor, but sustained, uptick in new infections of the viral disease, data released by the state government showed. Thursday's new cases marked a minor fall from the numbers witnessed on Wednesday, when there were 1,009 new cases — the first time in 69 days that daily infections in the city had crossed the 1,000-mark.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

    Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets market bodies over steps to generate jobs

    Delhi’s markets have, over the years, become congested and inaccessible for many, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement. “Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop these markets in order to increase their business opportunities,” he added.

  • A view of the AIIMS roundabout during sunset, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times)

    Cloudy sky, rain bring mercury down in Delhi

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the impact of Thursday’s spell will linger on Friday as well, with partly cloudy skies during the day likely keeping the maximum below the 40-degree mark.

  • Delhi MCD elections were scheduled to be held in Delhi in April. (Photo by Arun Sharma/ Hindustan Times)

    MCD elections preparations on hold, state poll body issues notice

    The SEC notification underlined that redrawing municipality wards and reservation of seats for SC, SC (women) and women shall have to be undertaken to constitute to single unified corporation having a maximum of 250 wards. All this exercise is likely to take considerable time, the notification stated.

  • A man rows his boat at Dal Lake during rain in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

    Rains lash J&K plains, higher reaches receive snow

    Kashmir on Thursday recorded a major spell of rain on Thursday after February, which brought the much-needed respite from hot and dry weather. There were widespread rains in the plains while mountainous areas saw mild snowfall, dipping the temperatures sharply. Mild rains were also recorded on Tuesday. “The snowfall was recorded in north Kashmir's Machil, Kupwara and central Kashmir's Sonmarg besides Ladakh's Drass areas,” deputy director of meteorological department of J & K, Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out