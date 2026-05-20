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Delhi plans collection centres for respectful disposal, recycling of damaged idols

The proposed campaign, which will be implemented with public participation, aims to address the growing practice of damaged idols being left under peepal trees, near riverbanks, in parks and along roadsides after years of worship at homes

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
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Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a citywide initiative to set up special collection centres for the respectful disposal and recycling of damaged idols of Hindu deities, while inviting suggestions from residents to help shape the final framework of the programme.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government was preparing a detailed action plan and sought direct feedback from Delhi residents before finalising the mechanism. (representational image)

The proposed campaign, which will be implemented with public participation, aims to address the growing practice of damaged idols being left under peepal trees, near riverbanks, in parks and along roadsides after years of worship at homes. Officials said the move is intended to balance religious sensitivities with concerns related to cleanliness and environmental protection.

Under the initiative, the Delhi government plans to establish dedicated collection centres across the Capital where residents will be able to deposit old and damaged idols in a respectful manner. The idols will later be processed and recycled through environmentally sustainable methods, with the material proposed to be converted into useful items.

“The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised,” Gupta said while announcing the campaign.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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