Delhi plans collection centres for respectful disposal, recycling of damaged idols

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a citywide initiative to set up special collection centres for the respectful disposal and recycling of damaged idols of Hindu deities, while inviting suggestions from residents to help shape the final framework of the programme.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government was preparing a detailed action plan and sought direct feedback from Delhi residents before finalising the mechanism. (representational image)

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The proposed campaign, which will be implemented with public participation, aims to address the growing practice of damaged idols being left under peepal trees, near riverbanks, in parks and along roadsides after years of worship at homes. Officials said the move is intended to balance religious sensitivities with concerns related to cleanliness and environmental protection.

Under the initiative, the Delhi government plans to establish dedicated collection centres across the Capital where residents will be able to deposit old and damaged idols in a respectful manner. The idols will later be processed and recycled through environmentally sustainable methods, with the material proposed to be converted into useful items.

“The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised,” Gupta said while announcing the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the government was preparing a detailed action plan and sought direct feedback from Delhi residents before finalising the mechanism. Citizens have been asked to share suggestions on the overall initiative, recommend suitable locations for the proposed collection centres and offer ideas to make the process more effective and dignified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the government was preparing a detailed action plan and sought direct feedback from Delhi residents before finalising the mechanism. Citizens have been asked to share suggestions on the overall initiative, recommend suitable locations for the proposed collection centres and offer ideas to make the process more effective and dignified. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said suggestions could include locations such as residential colonies, local markets and ward-level spaces to improve accessibility for residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said suggestions could include locations such as residential colonies, local markets and ward-level spaces to improve accessibility for residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities,” Gupta said, urging residents to share their feedback through social media comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities,” Gupta said, urging residents to share their feedback through social media comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government said the final plan would be prepared after reviewing public suggestions received during the consultation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said the final plan would be prepared after reviewing public suggestions received during the consultation process. {{/usCountry}}

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