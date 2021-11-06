Delhi: PM10 at alarming 654 in Connaught Place. List of other pollution hotspots

National capital Delhi, which is battling severely bad air quality days after the festival of Diwali, has more bad news. One of the most-visited places and heart of Delhi, Connaught Place (CP), recorded a PM10 level of 654 on Saturday morning, according to ANI.

The news agency quoted data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to report that the PM2.5 levels reached 628 in CP on Saturday. The data was collected by smog tower installed in the area.

In Jantar Mantar, the PM10 level was 382, while PM2.5 reached 341. Near ITO, the PM2.5 level recorded was 374, ANI further showed.

PM2.5 is defined as ambient airborne particulates that measure up to 2.5 microns in size. These include a range of chemical makeups and come from a range of human-made sources, including fossil-fuel powered motor vehicles, power generation, industrial activity, agriculture and biomass burning. The microscopic size of PM2.5 allow these particles to enter the bloodstream upon inhalation, potentially causing far-reaching health effects, such as low birth rate, acute respiratory infections and stroke. PM10 are typical the dust particles.

Overall, Delhi's AQI soared to 533 on Saturday morning, even two days after Diwali. On Friday, the AQI stood at 462. Such high pollution levels have led to concerns from health experts.

Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said that the pollution levels are dangerous for the elderly people as well as Covid recovered patients.

"These are really dangerous levels. AQI levels are especially dangerous for the elderly and those with lung problems and heart disease. Pollution itself leads to chest congestion and bronchospasm. Those with asthma, bronchitis will start getting worse. It itself predisposes to further chest infections, viral infections and cases of pneumonia. We see a lot of these happening when pollution rises," Dr Seth told ANI.

"Covid recovered patients, too, are vulnerable. This is the time for the elderly to stay indoors, be flu-vaccinated and use air purifiers at home continuously," he added.

As a thick blanket of smog shrouded the skies of Delhi the morning after Diwali, with several people complaining of itchy throat and watery eyes.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality would not improve until Sunday evening (November 7). The improvement would, however, just fluctuate in the 'Very Poor' category.