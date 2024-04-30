 Delhi Police and Haryana STF arrest Bishnoi-Godara gang hitmen after encounter | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police and Haryana STF arrest Bishnoi-Godara gang hitmen after encounter

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Apr 30, 2024 01:36 PM IST

The hitmen, identified as Vishal, alias Kala, and Ravi, alias Mota, were involved in the murder of Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Munjal

A joint team of the Haryana Police special task force (STF) and the Delhi Police special cell on Monday arrested two hitmen associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang after a shootout in Nuh, officers involved in the operation said on Tuesday. Both criminals suffered at least one bullet injury each during the gunfight.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The hitmen, identified as Vishal, alias Kala, and Ravi, alias Mota, were involved in the murder of Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Munjal, alias Sachin Goda, who was shot dead in front of his mother and wife at an eatery in Rohtak on February 29, the police said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Monday, the joint police team received a tip-off on the location of the two suspects in Nuh and located them in Sonkh village by evening, a senior special cell officer said.

“Despite repeated appeals to surrender, the suspects fired at the police team, prompting a counter fire in self defence. As a result, both assailants sustained leg injuries and were apprehended. STF Gurugram has registered a case and initiated investigation,” the officer said.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said they initially suspected Vishal to be involved in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai on April 14. However, that angle was later ruled out.

According to Haryana Police, Vishal was also allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

“The suspects are undergoing treatment, and we are getting their statements recorded,” Bijrniya said.

Fugitive gangster Rohit Godara, who is currently operating out of Canada, claimed responsibility for Sachin’s murder through a Facebook post on March 1, the officer said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police and Haryana STF arrest Bishnoi-Godara gang hitmen after encounter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On