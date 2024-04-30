Delhi Police and Haryana STF arrest Bishnoi-Godara gang hitmen after encounter

A joint team of the Haryana Police special task force (STF) and the Delhi Police special cell on Monday arrested two hitmen associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang after a shootout in Nuh, officers involved in the operation said on Tuesday. Both criminals suffered at least one bullet injury each during the gunfight. Representational image.

The hitmen, identified as Vishal, alias Kala, and Ravi, alias Mota, were involved in the murder of Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Munjal, alias Sachin Goda, who was shot dead in front of his mother and wife at an eatery in Rohtak on February 29, the police said.

On Monday, the joint police team received a tip-off on the location of the two suspects in Nuh and located them in Sonkh village by evening, a senior special cell officer said.

“Despite repeated appeals to surrender, the suspects fired at the police team, prompting a counter fire in self defence. As a result, both assailants sustained leg injuries and were apprehended. STF Gurugram has registered a case and initiated investigation,” the officer said.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said they initially suspected Vishal to be involved in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai on April 14. However, that angle was later ruled out.

According to Haryana Police, Vishal was also allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

“The suspects are undergoing treatment, and we are getting their statements recorded,” Bijrniya said.

Fugitive gangster Rohit Godara, who is currently operating out of Canada, claimed responsibility for Sachin’s murder through a Facebook post on March 1, the officer said.