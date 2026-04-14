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Delhi Police arrest 2 gang members in separate cases

Delhi Police arrested four gang members in two operations, including a shootout, recovering firearms and linking suspects to murder cases.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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The Delhi Police special cell on Monday said it had arrested four people belonging to the Himanshu Bhau and Hashim Baba gangs in two separate operations, including a brief exchange of fire, carried out between April 3 and April 13.

Delhi Police arrest 2 gang members in separate cases

In the alleged gunfight that took place in outer Delhi’s Baprola in the early hours of Monday, the special cell team arrested two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, identified by their single names Atul and Deepak, both in their 20s and wanted in the murder case of a retired Delhi Police official in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala earlier this year. Both suffered one bullet in their leg during the gunfight, said a senior police officer, aware of the shootout.

In another operation executed on Saturday, the special cell arrested a hitman of the Hashim Baba gang, identified as Shadab Ahmad,28, from Gadhi Mendu in northeast Delhi. He is the nephew of jailed gangster Suhail Chappal. A loaded semi-automatic pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Ahmad, who had been absconding for the past two years in a murder case registered at Seelampur police station, the police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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