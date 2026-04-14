The Delhi Police special cell on Monday said it had arrested four people belonging to the Himanshu Bhau and Hashim Baba gangs in two separate operations, including a brief exchange of fire, carried out between April 3 and April 13.

Delhi Police arrest 2 gang members in separate cases

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In the alleged gunfight that took place in outer Delhi’s Baprola in the early hours of Monday, the special cell team arrested two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, identified by their single names Atul and Deepak, both in their 20s and wanted in the murder case of a retired Delhi Police official in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala earlier this year. Both suffered one bullet in their leg during the gunfight, said a senior police officer, aware of the shootout.

In another operation executed on Saturday, the special cell arrested a hitman of the Hashim Baba gang, identified as Shadab Ahmad,28, from Gadhi Mendu in northeast Delhi. He is the nephew of jailed gangster Suhail Chappal. A loaded semi-automatic pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Ahmad, who had been absconding for the past two years in a murder case registered at Seelampur police station, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another member of the Baba gang, identified as Mohammad Adi alias Adil,24, was arrested from northeast Delhi on April 3. One pistol and six cartridges were recovered from Adil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another member of the Baba gang, identified as Mohammad Adi alias Adil,24, was arrested from northeast Delhi on April 3. One pistol and six cartridges were recovered from Adil. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The operation was based on an input that Adil was identifying targets for extortion for the jailed gangsters Asad and Danish aka Malli of the Hashim Baba gang,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The operation was based on an input that Adil was identifying targets for extortion for the jailed gangsters Asad and Danish aka Malli of the Hashim Baba gang,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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