Delhi Police begin prep for G20 events to be held from December in Capital

Delhi Police’s security department on Tuesday held a workshop at its Chanakyapuri headquarters to begin preparations for the slew of G20 events slated to begin in December this year when India assumes the presidency of the intergovernmental forum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The forum comprises 19 countries and the European Union (EU) and works to address major issues related to the global economy.

Delhi Police officers said that among the several topics discussed during the meeting was how to deal with protesters, for which they analysed protests at previously held G20 summits in other countries.

“This is a three-day meeting for officers of security unit. Important issues related to analysis of protests during the past G20 summits were discussed during our workshop. Emerging issues related to communalism, social media, anti-national protests, environmental issues, terrorism, illegal immigration and other issues, which have a bearing on the law-and-order situation are being discussed,” a police officer aware of the details of the meeting said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the department will focus on the preparedness and handling of security in New Delhi area. While the main site of the summit will be the redeveloped exhibition and convention centre at Pragati Maidan, several meetings will be held at other venues in the area.

To be sure, around 190 meetings are likely to be held for 10 months starting December 1, according to the New Delhi Municipal Council. Also, nearly 12,000 delegates from across the country are expected to visit the area during the one year of India’s presidency.

“Experts who have handled such events and are domain experts were invited to speak to our officers,” added a second police officer.

On August 30, union home minister Amit Shah had visited the Delhi Police headquarters and reviewed surveillance and security preparedness for the G20 summit. Shah had then suggested that home ministry officials should visit countries where G20 summits had been held successfully.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON