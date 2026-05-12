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Delhi: Police book guard for killing stray dog, animal activist for assaulting guard

Delhi: Police book guard for killing stray dog, animal activist for assaulting guard

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in a stray dog killing case in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, an official said on Tuesday. Police booked two people: A security guard accused of assaulting and killing the stray dog and an animal activist who allegedly thrashed the guard outside a police station, the official said.

Delhi: Police book guard for killing stray dog, animal activist for assaulting guard

According to police, Tarun Ghai, a Ramesh Nagar resident, lodged a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station on May 8. Ghai alleged that security guard Vinod Paswan attacked a stray dog with an iron rod at J Block on the evening of May 7.

The complainant told police that the injured dog was first taken to a private veterinary doctor and later shifted to Najafgarh for treatment, where it died. Police said a case was registered against Paswan under Section 325 of the BNS and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police also found that a woman, an animal activist, allegedly assaulted the guard outside the Kirti Nagar police station premises in front of a police officer.

 
kirti nagar new delhi
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