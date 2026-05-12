New Delhi, The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in a stray dog killing case in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, an official said on Tuesday. Police booked two people: A security guard accused of assaulting and killing the stray dog and an animal activist who allegedly thrashed the guard outside a police station, the official said.

Delhi: Police book guard for killing stray dog, animal activist for assaulting guard

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According to police, Tarun Ghai, a Ramesh Nagar resident, lodged a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station on May 8. Ghai alleged that security guard Vinod Paswan attacked a stray dog with an iron rod at J Block on the evening of May 7.

The complainant told police that the injured dog was first taken to a private veterinary doctor and later shifted to Najafgarh for treatment, where it died. Police said a case was registered against Paswan under Section 325 of the BNS and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police also found that a woman, an animal activist, allegedly assaulted the guard outside the Kirti Nagar police station premises in front of a police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showing the woman repeatedly slapping the guard and allegedly hitting him with slippers while police personnel stood nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showing the woman repeatedly slapping the guard and allegedly hitting him with slippers while police personnel stood nearby. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Paswan later filed a complaint against her and others in connection with the assault. They conducted his medical examination at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on May 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Paswan later filed a complaint against her and others in connection with the assault. They conducted his medical examination at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on May 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police registered another FIR under sections 115 and 126 of the BNS against the woman and others, said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered another FIR under sections 115 and 126 of the BNS against the woman and others, said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, police said the guard had not filed a formal complaint regarding the assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, police said the guard had not filed a formal complaint regarding the assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Both incidents are being examined, and an investigation into the two cases is underway," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Both incidents are being examined, and an investigation into the two cases is underway," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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