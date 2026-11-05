Delhi police bust fake call centre which duped customers with premium offers; 5, including owner, held

Forty-three people, including 32 women, were apprehended following a bust of a fake call centre in Janakpuri, west Delhi, which allegedly duped hundreds of victims through fraudulent insurance-related schemes, police said on Thursday.

Cops said that, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the call centre on Wednesday night. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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Police said five among them, including the call centre owner and key office-bearers, were later arrested, while the remaining 38, who were all tele-callers, were not officially arrested but bound down. They allegedly impersonated representatives of insurance companies, contacted policyholders and prospective clients, and duped them with fraudulent benefits and upgrades offers.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hareshwar V Swami said that, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the call centre on Wednesday night and found 43 people working there.

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Five people arrested

Police said those arrested included Vishal Kapoor, the 35-year-old call centre owner and alleged mastermind; Nitin Sharma, the 39-year-old administration head; Gunjan, 23, the human resources manager; and Bheem, 35, and Ajay, 24, the managers. All five were arrested and booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, a case regarding which was registered at Janakpuri police station.

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{{^usCountry}} “They were found involved in frauds through fraudulent insurance schemes wherein they tricked the policyholders and potential clients by offering them lucrative schemes. They would offer a lower premium and waive off the agent’s commission,” said the DCP. How the alleged fraud worked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They were found involved in frauds through fraudulent insurance schemes wherein they tricked the policyholders and potential clients by offering them lucrative schemes. They would offer a lower premium and waive off the agent’s commission,” said the DCP. How the alleged fraud worked {{/usCountry}}

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“Once the victim agreed to KYC, they used to get the premium transferred into mule accounts, thereafter destroying the SIM card they used for cheating the victim,” the officer said.

The DCP said that because the case involves the use of SIM cards in bulk, police are also probing the source of the SIM cards and mule bank accounts.

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Police investigate client database

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Police said they had recovered a database of clients of at least four private insurance companies from the fake call centre.

“We are trying to find out how the accused got the database,” the DCP added.