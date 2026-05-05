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Delhi Police busts interstate cyber fraud network, arrests 5 from Uttarakhand

Delhi Police busts interstate cyber fraud network, arrests 5 from Uttarakhand

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:24 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an interstate cyber fraud racket involved in online investment and task-based scams with the arrest of five people, including four teenagers, from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police busts interstate cyber fraud network, arrests 5 from Uttarakhand

The accused were part of a syndicate that supplied mule bank accounts to cyber criminals across the country to route the cheated money and evade detection, they said.

A total fraud amount of 3,40,877 linked to multiple complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has been established so far, they added.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by a resident of New Ashok Nagar, identified as Shashi Ranjan Bharti, who was duped of 1,01,869 in an online investment scam.

According to the police, the complainant was added to a social media group on April 6, where fraudsters, posing as digital marketing professionals, lured him into product-based online tasks and investment schemes by promising high returns. He transferred money in multiple transactions before realising he had been cheated.

The syndicate targeted unsuspecting individuals and persuaded them to open or share bank accounts in exchange for monetary benefits. These accounts were then used to receive funds from victims of fake investment platforms, task-based scams and fraudulent trading schemes, with the money layered across multiple channels to avoid detection.

The police have also recovered five mobile phones used in the commission of the crime. Efforts are underway to trace other members of the network, and further investigation is in progress.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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