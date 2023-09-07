G20 Summit: Delhi Police conduct drill at designated hotels

Strengthening the security measures ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Police on Thursday conducted anti-sabotage drills at all designated hotels, where heads of State, dignitaries and high-level officials will be staying, officials aware of the matter said. Security personnel near Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

The drill includes checking rooms for presence of any explosive, and metal item, especially weapons, firearms, rods and knives, a police officer aware of the matter said.

An executive of one of the designated hotels in Lutyens’ Delhi informed other guests on Thursday about the drill that started there from 9:30am. The hotel said that security personnel, accompanied by the hotel staff, would inspect a room for about 10 minutes.

“Dog squads and bomb disposal squad along with local police conduct the drill. Officials also use non-linear junction detector (NLJD) to check for any surveillance device in the said area where anti-sabotage check is conducted,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

A second officer said that the corners and concealed areas are checked specifically by the teams. Explosive Vapour Detector (EVD) is also used to check for any explosives in powder, liquid, mixture of particle form, the officer said.

Police said that guests and the staff were requested to co-operate. “We tried to make sure that guests were not inconvenienced, and they were informed of the reason of why the drill was conducted,” another officer said.

The Centre has designated at least 16 hotels in the Capital for guests arriving for the Summit.

Police have been conducting similar drills over the last one week.

“A sanitation drill and arrival drill was also conducted by police personnel. It happens every time whenever a VVIP stays in the country,” general manager of one of the hotels said, requesting anonymity. “Checks on entry and exit gates are routinely conducted but it has been heightened for the event at the moment.”

An arrival drill involves rehearsal for how the delegate would arrive and the how the cars will be placed. “This drill is conducted to ensure that there is no confusion at the time of the arrival of the delegate and their families,” the second officer.

Outside the hotels, police have deployed three quick response teams each, 15 Border Security Force officials each, and 24 companies of other paramilitary forces in total across the hotels. Delhi Police teams, along with paramilitary and hotel staff, will check all the vehicles using door frame and hand held metal detectors, the first officer said.

On Thursday, Tripura State Rifles, BSF, and CISF personnel along with Delhi Police officials were deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi almost after every kilometre and private vehicles were not allowed to stop at any point.