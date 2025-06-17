Delhi Police file DARs in over 94% fatal road accidents since 2021

In the past four years, Delhi Police have filed Detailed Accident Reports (DARs) in over 94% of fatal road crash cases, helping streamline the compensation process for victims’ families, data showed. Between January 1, 2021, and April 30, 2025, the city recorded 6,341 fatal road accidents. Of these, DARs were submitted in 6,004 cases—a 94.7% compliance rate, according to data shared by the Delhi Police. Between January 1, 2021, and April 30, 2025, the city recorded 6,341 fatal road accidents. (PTI)

DARs are a crucial document required in road accident cases as they are the primary documents used by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to assess the circumstances of a crash, determine liability, and process financial compensation. A well-prepared DAR includes all relevant evidence—eyewitness accounts, technical inspection reports, and medical documentation—enabling swifter, fairer disbursal of compensation.

In the past, delays in these reports often meant victims’ families waited months, even years, for relief.

The push for timely DARs stems from a 2016 Supreme Court directive, which led to the creation of the Fast Detailed Accident Report (FDAR) mechanism. FDAR aims to ensure compensation is awarded within 10 days in eligible fatal accident cases. To qualify, the crash must result from rash or negligent driving, the driver must have a valid licence, the vehicle must be insured, commercial vehicles must have valid permits and fitness certificates, and there must be no violations like drunk or underage driving.

“The FDAR model brings together police, insurers, medical teams, legal authorities, and victims’ families to work in sync,” said a senior officer. “The timeline is strict: five days for the police to file the DAR, three days for insurers to respond, and two days for the tribunal to deliver its decision.”

Beyond fatal accidents, Delhi Police are also working on expediting compensation in non-fatal cases. A 90-day timeline has now been set to file DARs in such incidents.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Aditya Gautam explained, “The interim accident report must be filed within 50 days, the criminal case submitted to court within 60, and the full DAR submitted to the tribunal and insurance firm within 90 days. Insurance companies then have 30 days to carry out its own verification and respond.”

To support this system, the Centre has launched e-DAR, an online portal integrated with the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD). The portal allows real-time sharing of case details among stakeholders and reduces paperwork. “Most fields are auto-filled from iRAD, so entering minimal information speeds up the entire process,” a road transport ministry official said.

The results are beginning to show. In 2024, Delhi reported 1,534 fatal accidents and filed 1,504 DARs. Even in 2025, up to April 30, 298 fatal accidents were reported but 434 DARs were filed—indicating backlogged cases are being addressed.

Legal experts have welcomed the initiative. “A streamlined DAR system not only brings relief to grieving families faster but also improves the accountability of all stakeholders. However, strict monitoring and audit mechanisms are necessary to prevent corners from being cut in the haste to meet deadlines,” said Atul Ranjeet Kumar, a road safety advocate. “The efficient implementation of DARs—especially under the fast-track FDAR regime—offers a glimmer of hope for families looking for closure, compensation and justice,” he added.