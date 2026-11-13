Delhi Police files charge sheet in Aastha Kunj Park gangrape case

A 450-page charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl inside south Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park in September details how three men posing as policemen allegedly threatened the teenager and her male friend, separated them and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

A view of Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men on September 22, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

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The charge sheet, a copy of which HT has accessed, was filed on Friday. It names Md Asif, Hemant Singh and Mukesh Singh as accused and records the statements of 57 witnesses.

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According to the document, CCTV footage from the park and nearby areas showed the three men roaming around the park on multiple occasions, including on the evening of September 21, when the incident took place.

The teenager, who was celebrating her birthday with her 17-year-old friend, identified the accused during the investigation, telling police she remembered their nicknames from conversations she heard during the assault, officers aware of the details of the charge sheet said.

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{{^usCountry}} Her statement forms a key part of the charge sheet’s account of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her statement forms a key part of the charge sheet’s account of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Hours after 17th birthday, Delhi teen gang-raped in park near Kalkaji temple

What the charge sheet says happened

The two teenagers had visited Kalkaji Temple before heading to the 143-acre park, managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). They were sitting on a bench, eating chips and drinking water, when the three men allegedly approached them around 7pm, according to the sequence of events cited in the charge sheet.

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According to the charge sheet, the accused questioned the teenagers about why they were inside the park at that hour, slapped the boy and claimed to be policemen. They allegedly snatched both their mobile phones. When the girl asked them to call her mother, the men threatened her with a pistol, the charge sheet stated.

The girl’s statement to the police, as cited in the charge sheet, stated that the accused then dragged her friend away to a “dark, secluded spot” inside the park.

Two of the men allegedly took out knives and threatened her, she is quoted as saying in the document. In her statement, she described how one of the accused held a knife to her neck and raped her, before the other two also sexually assaulted her.

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Also read: Aastha Kunj gang-rape case: Survivor’s detailed description helped police arrest 3 accused within hours

Evidence cited by investigators

The charge sheet says the accused were carrying an illegal pistol when they approached the teenagers. Police have also cited call detail records (CDRs) to establish that the men were inside the park on the evening of the incident. It also mentions that Asif had called the other two on their phones during the alleged crime while still inside the park.

Investigators have relied on CCTV footage from outside the park, which allegedly shows the accused leaving the premises and returning to their homes after the assault. Police also recovered clothes allegedly worn by the men, the weapons used, the motorcycle they took to escape, and condoms and other samples from the park.

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The charge sheet includes forensic science laboratory (FSL) findings, which includes recovered biological samples, deleted data from phones, among other evidence.

Also read: DDA moves to secure Aastha Kunj weeks after rape, tenders CCTV, floodlights

Arrests and charges

Asif was arrested on September 22 after a brief exchange of fire near the district magistrate’s office in Amar Colony. Hemant and Mukesh, who are brothers, were arrested from their home in Sri Niwaspuri.

The three have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to gangrape, criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, as well as Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and Section 17 (abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

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