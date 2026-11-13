Wanted criminal of Prakash Cheenu gang arrested after shootout with Delhi Police near Shadipur flyover

A 30-year-old alleged leader of a criminal gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of central district police in Delhi’s Patel Nagar area in the early hours of Friday, senior police officials said. The suspect is also involved in at least 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, and robbery, police said, (PTI)

The suspect, identified as Prakash, suffered a bullet injury to his right leg during the shootout, according to the police. He is said to be involved in at least 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, and robbery and is also wanted in a case of violent clash and firing during a religious procession at Jhandewalan Road in September. He is also known by names Cheenu and Akash.

Prakash is the leader of the Prakash Cheenu criminal group active in the Nabi Karim area of Central Delhi’s Pahargunj area. His gang has been in a rivalry with the Vikas Kalia group active in the Sadar Bazar area of Old Delhi. The two groups had clashed during the religious procession in September, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

On September 14, a religious procession was taken out by members of Nayak Samaj on the occasion of the birthday celebrations of Baba Ramdev through the areas falling under the jurisdictions of Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim police stations. When the procession reached Jhandewalan Road, an altercation broke out between the Vikas Kalia and Prakash Cheenu groups, the DCP said.

“The altercation escalated into stone throwing, assault and firing, creating a serious law-and-order situation. During the incident, Prakash, along with his other associates, assaulted a woman associated with a member of the rival gang. Two cases were registered in connection with the violent clash,” said Singh.

During the investigation of the two cases, the district police’s special staff team arrested two members of the Vikas Kailas group, identified as Mukesh and Akash alias Matthi, near Karni Singh Stadium in Paharganj following an exchange of fire. Both suffered gunshot injuries to their legs. Two illegal firearms, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle were recovered during the operation. Prakash and his group members continued to evade arrest.

On Thursday, the DCP said, the AATS members received information that Prakash would visit the area near Shadipur flyover in Patel Nagar to meet his associate in the early hours of Friday. On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the flyover by a team led by AATS in-charge Inspector Sandeep Dabas.

“At about 12.45am, the team spotted Prakash walking and asked him to stop. However, he attempted to flee and opened fire at the police party. One bullet passed close to the arm of a constable. The police team retaliated in self-defence to protect its personnel. During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. He was overpowered and shifted to a nearby hospital by a patrol van,” added DCP Singh.

Police said one pistol along with live cartridges was recovered from Prakash’s possession.