Woman allegedly held captive for 2 years, sexually assaulted by ex-husband in US

Fargo Police arrested two suspects after responding to a report of suspicious activity at a local apartment complex. A maintenance worker entering a unit for routine service discovered a woman who appeared to be held against her will inside a bedroom. Police subsequently took 40-year-old Arturo Calzada-Becerril and 41-year-old Erendira Amoles into custody on charges of felonious restraint. The Fargo Police have arrested two people in connection with the case. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

In a social media post, the department stated that the cops responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block of 44th Avenue South on November 3 after getting reports of suspicious activity.

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“The reporting party stated that a maintenance worker entered an apartment unit for routine service and discovered an adult woman in a bedroom who appeared to be held against her will for an extended period of time.”

The cops arrested Calzada-Becerril and Amoles for Felonious Restraint Involving an Adult Victim.

The department stated, “This case is still in the early stages of investigation, and investigators are continuing to gather facts and determine the full circumstances of this case. Because the investigation remains active and ongoing, no additional information is available at this time.” It also urged the public to come forward if anyone has any information related to this case.

According to court documents, cited by Valley News Live, the police found a padlock secured around the woman’s right ankle with the other end of a chain that was secured to the bed.

What did the victim say?

The woman alleged that Calzada-Becerri was her ex-husband who held her captive after bringing her from Mexico. She claimed she was kept in the apartment against her will for nearly two years.

The woman further claimed that she was initially allowed to leave the bedroom, but that stopped. She alleged that Calzada-Becerril would give food to her twice a day and she had to use a bucket kept in the bedroom as a toilet.

During her conversation with the police, the woman reportedly told the cops that she was regularly beaten and sexually assaulted by Calzada-Becerril and Amoles.

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While Calzada-Becerril was charged with domestic violence-bodily injury, Amoles was charged with simple assault, reported People, citing court documents.