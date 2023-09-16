Delhi Police issue traffic advisory in light of inaugurations of Yashobhoomi, new Metro station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) project in Dwarka named Yashobhoomi, and the extension of the Delhi Metro Airport Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to the new Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

In light of the inauguration of these two key facilities, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory, outlining possible restrictions and snarls on National Highway-48 (NH-48).

According to the advisory, the stretch from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala or the Urban Extension Road 2 (UER-II) will be affected throughout the day, and commuters have been advised to avoid this route.

“Commuters are advised to take an alternate route for Najafgarh from NH-48: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road, for NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka: Take left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk towards Dwarka Sector-23 and can use Road No 224,” the advisory said.

For commuters going from Gurugram to Dwarka, the police recommended taking the Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli village. “They can also use Najafgarh Bijwasan Road. The residents of Dwarka sub-city and west Delhi can use Palam Flyover to reach their destinations. In order to minimise problems, the general public are advised to plan their journey in advance,” the advisory said.

