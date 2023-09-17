'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE updates: Modi to launch first phase of Delhi project

'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ₹5,400 crore first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi in Dwarka, on his birthday on Sunday. The state-of- the art convention centre is built over a sprawling area of over 73,000 square metres. It comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, a grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. Yashobhoomi convention centre in Delhi's Dwarka.

A day before the inauguration, Modi hailed the project as synonymous with sustainability. “It has a modern wastewater treatment system, there are provisions for rainwater harvesting and the complex has received Platinum certification from Indian Green Building Council," he posted on X(formerly Twitter.)

In view of the event, the Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory, outlining possible restrictions and snarls on National Highway-48 (NH-48). It said that NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala or the Urban Extension Road 2 (UER-II) will remain throughout the day, and advised the commuters to avoid this route.

Stay with Hindustan Times to catch all the live updates and related news regarding this event.