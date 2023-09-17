News / India News / 'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE updates: Modi to launch first phase of Delhi project
'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE updates: Modi to launch first phase of Delhi project

Sep 17, 2023
'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention centre in Delhi on Sunday on the occasion of his birthday.

'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 5,400 crore first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi in Dwarka, on his birthday on Sunday. The state-of- the art convention centre is built over a sprawling area of over 73,000 square metres. It comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, a grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

A day before the inauguration, Modi hailed the project as synonymous with sustainability. “It has a modern wastewater treatment system, there are provisions for rainwater harvesting and the complex has received Platinum certification from Indian Green Building Council," he posted on X(formerly Twitter.)

In view of the event, the Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory, outlining possible restrictions and snarls on National Highway-48 (NH-48). It said that NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala or the Urban Extension Road 2 (UER-II) will remain throughout the day, and advised the commuters to avoid this route.

    Yashobhoomi inauguration: One of the largest convention centres light up at night | Photo

    YashoBhoomi is said to find its place among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.&nbsp; (Facebook/Narendra Modi)
    YashoBhoomi is said to find its place among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.  (Facebook/Narendra Modi)

    Yashobhoomi inauguration: The national capital will get its second world-class exhibition-conference centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

    Yashobhoomi metro station: When will it begin operation? Features and all other details

    Yashobhoomi inauguration LIVE: The opening of a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate travel to the International Convention and Expo Centre, officials said on Saturday.

    • "Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 pm on Sunday. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express line from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 kilometres," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. 
    • Currently, services on the Airport Express line are available till Dwarka Sector 21, which is also the interchange point with Delhi Metro's Blue Line.
    • The journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes. The earlier travel time of approximately 22 minutes between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 will come down to around 19 minutes, the officials said.
    Yashobhoomi inauguration: Get a glance of 'world-class' convention centre

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi in Dwarka, on his birthday on September 17. The YashoBhoomi convention centre spans 73,000 sq m with 15 convention rooms, a grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms for 11,000 delegates. Watch this video to know the key features of Yashobhoomi.

    'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE: Things to know about the convention centre

    1. Built across more than 73,000 square metres of area
    2. Comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates
    3. The plenary hall in the centre is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests
    4. The grand ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests
    5. It has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people
    6. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales
    7. Yashobhoomi also houses one of the largest exhibition halls in the world
    8. The exhibition halls will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and are connected to a grand foyer space which is uniquely designed with copper ceiling which filters light in the space through the various skylights
    9. It is equipped with high-tech security provisions to ensure safety for the visitors
    10. The underground car parking facility for over 3,000 cars is also equipped with more than 100 electric charging points.
    'Yashobhoomi' inauguration: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory in light of the event

    'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE updates: In light of the inauguration of the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) project in Dwarka named Yashobhoomi, and the extension of the Delhi Metro Airport Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to the new Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory, outlining possible restrictions and snarls on National Highway-48 (NH-48).

    According to the advisory, the stretch from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala or the Urban Extension Road 2 (UER-II) will be affected throughout the day, and commuters have been advised to avoid this route.

    'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE: Modi to launch first phase of Delhi project

    'Yashobhoomi' inauguration LIVE: PM Modi will launch the first phase of the Delhi-based project on Sunday on the occasion of his birthday. A day before, he also shared a post, giving the details of the convention centre. 

    “At 11 AM tomorrow, 17th September, I will inaugurate Phase-1 of Yashobhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Dwarka, Delhi. I am confident this will be a very sought after destination for conferences and meetings. It will draw delegates from all around the world,” he shared a post on X(formerly Twitter).

    He also said, “You all will also be happy to know that Yashobhoomi is also going to be synonymous with sustainability. It has a modern wastewater treatment system, there are provisions for rainwater harvesting and the complex has received Platinum certification from Indian Green Building Council. A new Metro station, ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will also be inaugurated thus linking this iconic venue with the Delhi Metro Airport Express.”

