Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of DUSU poll results. Check details

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the counting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election scheduled on Saturday. The police said that there would be no entry for commercial vehicles in the Delhi University area. The advisory also mentioned the closure of Chhatra Marg for all motorists.

"Today on dated 23.09.2023, counting of votes regarding DUSU election is to be held in North Campus, Delhi University. Commuters are advised to avoid following route for better convenience.

1. There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in Delhi University area.

2. Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all Motorists," the advisory said.

A quick look at DUSU elections

Twenty-four candidates have been in the fray for the DUSU election that took place on Friday. The last elections were held in 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 polls cancelled due to COVID-19 and academic disruptions in 2022.

Chander Shekhar -- the chief election officer for the polls -- said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent. Around one lakh students were eligible to vote in the election. Although this turnout exceeded the 2019 figure of 39.90%, it fell short of the 11-year high seen in 2018, with turnouts of 44.46% and 42.8% in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The central panel elections at 52 colleges and departments were conducted electronically, while college union polls were conducted using paper ballots.

Traffic advisory for Tazia procession today

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory in light of the Tazia procession that will begin from Pahari Bhajia on Saturday. Through X (formerly Twitter), they detailed the procession's route and the necessary vehicular traffic diversions.

The advisory mentioned, “During the procession, vehicular traffic will be impacted, and certain bus services may be halted based on the procession's movement. Expect potential delays and traffic congestion on the procession route and nearby roads.”

Furthermore, it said, "Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station on September 23, 2023, especially in the afternoon, are advised to depart early and allot extra time for possible travel delays. To reach New Delhi Railway Station, commuters should steer clear of Connaught Place and opt for the Ajmeri Gate side via Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, or, based on procession progress, Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg."

Traffic diversions are in place for areas including Brish Mohan Chowk, Hauz Qzi Chowk, Jhandewalan, Teen Murti, Gol Meti, Motilal Nehru Marg, Q-Point, AIIMS loop, Jama Masjid Road/Chawri Bazar road crossing, Ajmer Gate Chowk, RML, GPO, Mandi House, Hexagon, Windsor Place, and Dayal Singh Chowk.

