Delhi Police nabs drug trafficker with 5 kg heroin

NEW DELHI: Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi police arrested an active member of international narcotic drugs syndicate from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, when he was on way to supply the consignment to different parts of Delhi
Published on May 19, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi police arrested an active member of international narcotic drugs syndicate from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, when he was on way to supply the consignment to different parts of Delhi. A total of five kilograms of heroin, which he had brought from Manipur, have been recovered from him, which has an international market value of 20 crore.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the DCP (special cell), said that the police have busted an inter-state drug cartel, by arresting 47-year-old Rajesh Gupta of Kaptanganj in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh on May 9. “It took nearly three months to nab him as he was frequently changing his locations. During interrogation, it was revealed that he is one of the key members of the cartel. He worked as Sepoy (GD) in the Naga Regiment of Indian Army, but in a financial scam he was court martialed and dismissed and was also put in civil jail in Kohima. In jail, he came in contact one Sushil, who lured him to work with him in drug trafficking. After that, he started trafficking heroin from drug smugglers in Manipur to other dealers in India,” he said.

He further said that the accused has admitted that to dodge the law enforcement agencies, he used to travel in public transports and used to keep Army uniform to conceal the heroin. “Besides recovering five kilograms of fine heroin, we have also recovered one mobile handset and two SIM cards used in the drug trafficking activities from his possession. The trend revealed in the recent cases, busted by the special cell, indicate that the Golden Triangle Area (Lhasa, Thailand and Myanmar) via North Eastern states has started showing its presence on the drug map of the Indian subcontinent. A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the special cell police station against him,” he said.

