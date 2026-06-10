New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested three interstate robbers, who were carrying a cumulative reward of ₹75,000 and were allegedly involved in a dacoity case in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police nabs three wanted accused in Sri Ganganagar dacoity case

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The accused were identified as Gulshan Singh , Sanjay , both residents of Shahdara and Saurav of Ghaziabad.

According to police, the trio was wanted in connection with a robbery-cum-dacoity case registered at Keshri Singhpura police station in Sri Ganganagar.

Rajasthan Police had announced a reward of ₹75,000 for their arrest, the official said.

"A team of the crime branch had been tracking criminals from other states who were suspected of taking shelter in Delhi-NCR," a senior police officer said.

He said after a team received information on June 4 regarding the movement of suspects linked to the Rajasthan case, a team raided Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area and apprehended Gulshan Singh. Based on his disclosure, Sanjeev was also arrested, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The two allegedly told police that they had hidden firearms in a scooter parked near the Chhawla drain area in Dwarka. A search led to the recovery of a pistol, two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two allegedly told police that they had hidden firearms in a scooter parked near the Chhawla drain area in Dwarka. A search led to the recovery of a pistol, two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered and police custody of the accused was obtained.

During investigation, police apprehended their associate Sanjay from the Najafgarh area and recovered another country-made pistol with two live cartridges from his possession.

Police said the accused were allegedly part of a gang involved in a dacoity at a businessman's residence in Sri Ganganagar in October 2025.

The assailants, allegedly dressed in police uniforms and travelling in a vehicle fitted with a beacon light, entered the house, threatened family members and fled with valuables after an alarm was raised, police said.

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Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.