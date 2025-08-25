Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday night in connection with the protest by State Selection Commission aspirants at Ramlila Maidan, police said on Monday. Delhi Police register FIR over protest by SSC aspirants

A protest was organised by SSC aspirants at Ramlila Maidan regarding issues related to SSC examinations, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan.

“The gathering was attended by 1,500 people and was permitted to be held peacefully between 10am and 5pm. However, after the permitted time, 300 protestors continued to remain at the venue despite repeated requests to disperse,” he said, adding that he and an assistant commissioner of police requested the students to leave the premises.

Valsan said that the protesters were clearly informed that Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was in force and that any gathering beyond the stipulated time would be unlawful. “Despite repeated warnings, nearly 100 protestors refused to leave. In the process of dispersal, 40 people were detained while the others left the spot,” he said.

The DCP denied the use of lathis and said that during the incident, five police personnel, including three women constables, sustained injuries due to “aggressive behaviour by some protestors” and that “no lathi charge was done by police”.

Police said that a case under Section 223 B (unlawful assembly) of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) was registered and “in view of the violation of the undertaking given by the organisers, the permission granted for the protest on Monday was withdrawn”.

Protestors, however, said that they requested police to let a few students stay the night because they had come from other states. “The protest was to be continued on Monday and the students wanted to stay at the venue to save lodging cost but they were not allowed to stay and police resorted to forceful tactics,” said an aspirant, Sanskar Jain.