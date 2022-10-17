Delhi Police registers FIR in Miranda House harassment case, DCW issues notice

Delhi Police registered an FIR against some unknown persons taking suo moto cognizance of a viral video went in which a few men were seen attempting to enter the all-women Miranda House in New Delhi during a Diwali Mela event organised at the college.

A woman, who said she was a student at the college, tweeted the video on Saturday accusing the men who barged into the campus of “cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more”.

“Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time (sic)” she wrote.

HT could not independently verify the videos.

On Sunday, DCP North Delhi said in a tweet: "Due to huge crowd gathering at a Diwali Mela organised in Miranda House College in North Campus on October 14, gates were closed by college admin. Some students tried scaling the walls but were prevented. The program went peacefully No formal complaint received so far."

“Suo moto, a case is being lodged on the basis of the tweet. Investigation will follow,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Commission for Women has also taken suo moto cognizance of the incident, calling it a “very serious matter.” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has sought from Delhi Police a copy of the FIR and details of arrests in the matter by October 20.

“If no arrests have been made, please inform the steps being taken to make the arrests,” she said.

