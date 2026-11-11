Delhi police shifts Shahdara district headquarters after old building declared dangerous

Delhi’s Shahdara district police headquarters has got a new address after the old building was declared dangerous, with officers, including the deputy and two additional deputy commissioners of police (DCP and additional DCPs), now shifted to the first floor of the Shahdara police station building near the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Navin Shahdara.

The headquarters was earlier located on Peela Mandir Road, Shalimar Park in the Farsh Bazar area. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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The headquarters was earlier located on Peela Mandir Road, Shalimar Park in the Farsh Bazar area.

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Delhi Police chief Anurag Kumar inaugurated the new Shahdara district headquarters on Tuesday in the presence of the special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) and other senior police officers of the eastern range.

The police chief shed light on the reason behind the shifting of the district police headquarters.

“Since the building had been declared dangerous, continuing the offices there was unsafe and risky for officers, police staff and the public as well. The DCP Shahdara office has been relocated to the Shahdara police station building. It will continue functioning here until the new Shahdara district police complex is constructed at the same old location,” Kumar told media persons after the inauguration.

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{{^usCountry}} The Shahdara district police headquarters had been functioning at the old building since 1982. The headquarters campus also housed the district police line and the Farsh Bazar police station, which functions from a separate building on the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shahdara district police headquarters had been functioning at the old building since 1982. The headquarters campus also housed the district police line and the Farsh Bazar police station, which functions from a separate building on the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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It was not immediately clear whether the district police line and police station were also shifted elsewhere, or they are continuing to function from the same address.

Kumar further said that the location of the new district police headquarters is very convenient and easily accessible to people, especially those who need to visit the office for work.

“We anticipate that it will enable us to provide better service to the public. There is also a police colony here; hopefully, issues concerning the police colony can now receive greater attention and be resolved more effectively,” he added.

The audit

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According to DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena, the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), which constructs and repairs the city police’s buildings and residential colonies, conducted a survey of the old Shahdara district police headquarters in April.

After the detailed survey, the DPHCL submitted its structural audit report, in which it declared the building dangerous and unsafe for use.

“Keeping in view the structural audit report, it was decided to shift the district police officers to a new place. The Shahdara police station building was chosen as the ideal location, and now all the offices have been relocated to its first floor. We have started functioning from the new address from Tuesday onwards. It’s a temporary address, and we will move to the old location after the new building is constructed, which hopefully will be completed in the next two to three years,” DCP Meena added.