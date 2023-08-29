Delhi: G20 flowerpots also get police protection

Even as they keep a check on Delhi’s law and order, try to stem a seemingly burgeoning tide of street crimes and begin preparing for the arrival of world leaders, police personnel in the Capital have been given the additional task of safeguarding nearly 700,000 flower pots installed across the city ahead of September’s G20 Summit, said officers aware of the matter.

Police keep vigil near a footpath with plants on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Delhi Police’s street patrol personnel have been asked to keep a watch on thieves, miscreants and even botany enthusiasts who, according to the officers cited above, may try to nick the pots, which have been put up at over 60 spots over the past couple of weeks. Drivers who stop their vehicles beside footpaths with installed pots will also be pulled up, said officers.

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in the Capital’s force, who asked not to be named, said the instructions were issued by lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s office on Monday.

“Although it’s a difficult task, we have asked personnel to keep a close watch on the pots and keep them away from thieves,” said the officer, who pointed out that most of the pots are beyond the ambit of Delhi’s CCTV camera network.

The LG’s office told HT that the city’s civic agencies and the have been asked to coordinate and inform their seniors “if they notice anything unusual on the streets, including theft or damage to the potted flowering plants placed along the roads.”

“The agencies concerned and police will take action accordingly,” the LG’s office said.

Weeks ahead of the G20 Summit, to be held between September 8 and 10, several parts of Delhi have been given a makeover, with walls freshly painted, footpaths fixed and relaid, and flyovers beautified. The pots are one strand of this makeover plan, with five agencies installing 675,000 flowering plants along footpaths, streets and other open spaces.

Police are apprehensive that the flowerpots may be stolen after a similar incident in Gurugram this March, when a resident arrived at a crossing in his SUV and began stealing plants installed for G20 events in the city. The man was eventually arrested and the stolen pots, and his car, seized.

Nearly 400,000 flowering plants have already been installed and the rest will be put up by the first week of September, so that the flowers are in full bloom during the G20 leaders’ meeting in the city. The greening effort is being monitored by the office of the LG, who headed a preparatory meeting last week with the agencies involved in the project.

According to another officer who asked not to be named, there is apprehension that these pots “may be used to plant explosives”, and that personnel have been asked to scan the installations for bombs.

A station house officer (SHO) of a police station in New Delhi district, who also asked not to be named, said beat officers and patrol teams have been given specific instructions to also keep watch on the fountains, sculptures and murals installed at locations in their territorial jurisdiction.

“In addition to their main task of identifying and nabbing criminals and trouble mongers, the beat patrolling staff have also been directed to watch for any suspicious movement of people around the footpath where potted flowers are kept. They will also question drivers of vehicles stopping near such footpaths. In case the beat police staff notice any damaged or stolen flowerpots, the same should be immediately brought into the notice of senior officers, who in turn, will alert the concerned agencies for replacement,” the SHO said, asking not to be identified.

The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO, the L-G office had said in a statement issued last week.

