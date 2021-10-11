Delhi Police tighten security, check for terror-preparedness during festivals

Delhi Police have tightened security in the Capital in view of the festive season and held mock drills to tackle terror attacks, if any, a senior official said on Monday. “We held meetings with various committees regarding document verification of tenants,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi told news agency ANI. “We conducted mock drills if we get any terror threat. We are prepared for drone attacks as well,” Kalsi added.

Kalsi’s comments come after Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with top officials of the force on Saturday and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital during the festive season. Asthana said there are inputs of a terrorist attack in Delhi, adding that no such attack can happen unless the attackers have local support. "Local criminals, gangsters and orthodox elements can help in such attack," Asthan said during the meeting, according to ANI. "Cybercafe, chemical shop, parking spaces, scrap and car dealers should be professionally checked and monitored. There are inputs that petrol pumps and petrol tankers can be targeted," the Delhi Police commissioner added.

Discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals were also held during the meeting as Asthana gave directions to launch a campaign for the verification of tenants and workers. The police will also hold meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), aman committees and coordinate with 'eyes and ears scheme' stakeholders like vendors and watchmen to focus on community policing.

In September, the Delhi Police arrested six people who they said were part of a “Pakistan-trained terror module” and claimed to have averted serial blasts and targeted killings in at least three states. They said that they learnt from the interrogation of the arrested suspects that Anees Ibrahim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and currently suspected to be hiding in Pakistan, was connected to this module and trying to smuggle arms and ammunition into the country. Police said they seized RDX smuggled from Pakistan and meant to carry out blasts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

