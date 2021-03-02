IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi police to quiz jailed man as part of probe into plot to kill Sushil Pandit
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi police to quiz jailed man as part of probe into plot to kill Sushil Pandit

According to the police, the two alleged contract killers, Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21) revealed during interrogations that they were hired by Kumar, who is also known as Tuti, to kill Pandit.
READ FULL STORY
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:02 AM IST

Days after nabbing two men for allegedly plotting to kill human rights activist Sushil Pandit, senior officers of the Delhi Police special cell said they will seek the custody of one Prince Kumar, a criminal currently under trial in Faridkot who the agency claimed had hired the two arrested men to carry out the murder.

According to the police, the two alleged contract killers, Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21) revealed during interrogations that they were hired by Kumar, who is also known as Tuti, to kill Pandit. They were promised 10 lakh each for killing Pandit, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh had said on Saturday, after their arrest.

The police have also initiated a threat assessment procedure to decide on giving a security cover to Pandit, who said he has written to the city police chief, seeking suggestions on the precautionary measures he should take. He has also asked if he will be given police protection.

“I have been contacted by some police officers who asked if I suspected anyone who could have plotted my murder, plot or if I thought any particular incident may have led to such planning. Some senior police officers I have spoken to told me that the threat perception process for my security is underway,” Pandit said on Monday.

Pandit, who hails from Kashmir, is an activist advocating the rights of Kashmiri Pandits. He was also very vocal about his support for the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.

“It’s important to question Tuti to verify the disclosures made by the duo regarding him. Since he is lodged in a Faridkot jail, we will be seeking his custody. We will confront the two in front of Tuti,” said a police officer associated with the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police
Close
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi police to quiz jailed man as part of probe into plot to kill Sushil Pandit

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:02 AM IST
According to the police, the two alleged contract killers, Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21) revealed during interrogations that they were hired by Kumar, who is also known as Tuti, to kill Pandit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The wooden edifice runs across the length of the short street. Its long balcony rests on a series of sculpted brackets.
The wooden edifice runs across the length of the short street. Its long balcony rests on a series of sculpted brackets.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Lost time, regained

By Mayank Austen Soofi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Can there be a more haunting lane anywhere in the Delhi region than this alley of the Millennium City of Gurugram? One side of the lane is completely unremarkable, lined with conventional everyday shops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RWA has alleged that the owner was going ahead with work despite SDMC sealing the premises twice(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
The RWA has alleged that the owner was going ahead with work despite SDMC sealing the premises twice(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

Vasant Kunj RWA asks L-G to step in, put stop to ‘illegal’ construction work

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:29 AM IST
According to a senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official who is aware of the development, the corporation sealed the building in January over allegations of illegal construction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tata Motors spokesperson said with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven.(Reuters )
The Tata Motors spokesperson said with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven.(Reuters )
delhi news

No EV policy perks for electric version of Tata Nexon SUV

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The Delhi government also constituted a committee comprising a representative each from the transport department, Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS), Tata Motors and an expert from the field to investigate the matter in detail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both the underpass and the flyover extension projects are aimed at decongesting Ashram Chowk where vehicles are seen waiting for hours in traffic jams even during non-peak hours.(HT Photo)
Both the underpass and the flyover extension projects are aimed at decongesting Ashram Chowk where vehicles are seen waiting for hours in traffic jams even during non-peak hours.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Endless cycle of traffic chaos at Ashram Chowk

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:13 AM IST
The Public Works Department (PWD) last month started work on extending the Ashram flyover on Ring Road, even as work on a 750-metre Ashram underpass is going on after missing several deadlines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts have also called for faster pace of vaccination in areas witnessing an increase in the number of cases.(ANI Photo)
Experts have also called for faster pace of vaccination in areas witnessing an increase in the number of cases.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Test positivity rate highest in 45 days; Delhi adds 175 Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Delhi added 175 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, on the back of 39,700 tests, leading to a positivity rate of 0.44%, the highest since the Capital saw the same rate on January 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR was registered at the Jafrabad police station.(File Photo. Representative image)
The FIR was registered at the Jafrabad police station.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

FIR against AAP MLA after woman accuses him of molestation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:48 AM IST
When contacted, tAam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislator from Seelampur Abdul Rehman said, “All the allegations against me are false and baseless as I did not meet the woman (complainant) yesterday (Sunday) or even in the past."
READ FULL STORY
Close
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi school shut for 1 week after student contracts Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Queen Mary’s School made the announcement after a group of parents protested outside its campus on Monday demanding that the exams -- which were supposed to begin from Tuesday -- be conducted online now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of various RWA in Adarsh Nagar demonstrating over incidents of crime and the stabbing of a woman yesterday, at Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi. (Sachit Khanna/HT Photo)
Members of various RWA in Adarsh Nagar demonstrating over incidents of crime and the stabbing of a woman yesterday, at Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi. (Sachit Khanna/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi citizens express anger as crime spikes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The spurt in crimes has renewed calls by some citizens groups for enhanced police patrolling, action against organised gangs, and establishment of police posts at key locations to make the people feel safe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice Mukta Gupta, while hearing a plea by Asif Iqbal Tanha seeking action against the errant police officials, said the enquiry was even worse than what was done in a petty theft case.
Justice Mukta Gupta, while hearing a plea by Asif Iqbal Tanha seeking action against the errant police officials, said the enquiry was even worse than what was done in a petty theft case.
delhi news

‘Media leaks need to be controlled to keep probe fair’: Delhi HC slams Police

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:30 AM IST
Advocate Amit Mahajan, special public prosecutor in the north-east Delhi riots for the police, told the court that leak was “undesirable” and should not have happened. He said that whenever action is taken against any of the media houses, they start running a campaign against it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 308 vaccination sites are located in 192 hospitals across the city – 136 private hospitals that can charge up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 for each jab and 56 government hospitals where the shot will be administered for free.(Bloomberg)
The 308 vaccination sites are located in 192 hospitals across the city – 136 private hospitals that can charge up to 250 for each jab and 56 government hospitals where the shot will be administered for free.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Covid-19: Over 6,100 in Delhi get jabs on 1st day of expanded drive

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:22 AM IST
On the day when registrations had started on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, 5,176 people over the age of 60 years received the vaccine. There were 1,009 people over the age of 45 with one of the 30 listed co-morbidities who also received their first dose of the vaccine on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Delhi: Man dead, brother injured for objecting to rash driving in Bindapur

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:50 PM IST
At around 4.30am on Monday, Suraj succumbed to his injuries at the hospital even as police were looking for the alleged attackers. His body was shifted to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a Delhi Police personnel at a hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a Delhi Police personnel at a hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
delhi news

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 80% of Delhi Police personnel inoculated

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:04 PM IST
According to a senior police officer, a total of 66,246 police personnel have got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine till 7 pm on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:12 AM IST
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Semal is one of the 252 species of trees found in Delhi.
Semal is one of the 252 species of trees found in Delhi.
delhi news

Delhiwale: A semal in ITO

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:29 AM IST
The semal trees, unidentifiable the rest of the year, are suddenly as noticeable these days as those famous Buckingham Palace foot guards in red tunics. As if in flames, they tend to capture our attention in the most unexpected places—through a metro train window, or behind a shanty, or in one case, towering above a flyover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP