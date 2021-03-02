Delhi police to quiz jailed man as part of probe into plot to kill Sushil Pandit
Days after nabbing two men for allegedly plotting to kill human rights activist Sushil Pandit, senior officers of the Delhi Police special cell said they will seek the custody of one Prince Kumar, a criminal currently under trial in Faridkot who the agency claimed had hired the two arrested men to carry out the murder.
According to the police, the two alleged contract killers, Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21) revealed during interrogations that they were hired by Kumar, who is also known as Tuti, to kill Pandit. They were promised ₹10 lakh each for killing Pandit, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh had said on Saturday, after their arrest.
The police have also initiated a threat assessment procedure to decide on giving a security cover to Pandit, who said he has written to the city police chief, seeking suggestions on the precautionary measures he should take. He has also asked if he will be given police protection.
“I have been contacted by some police officers who asked if I suspected anyone who could have plotted my murder, plot or if I thought any particular incident may have led to such planning. Some senior police officers I have spoken to told me that the threat perception process for my security is underway,” Pandit said on Monday.
Pandit, who hails from Kashmir, is an activist advocating the rights of Kashmiri Pandits. He was also very vocal about his support for the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.
“It’s important to question Tuti to verify the disclosures made by the duo regarding him. Since he is lodged in a Faridkot jail, we will be seeking his custody. We will confront the two in front of Tuti,” said a police officer associated with the investigation.
