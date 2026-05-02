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Delhi Police traps burglar with officer posing as fruit vendor; jewellery worth 25 lakh recovered

Delhi Police traps burglar with officer posing as fruit vendor; jewellery worth ₹25 lakh recovered

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A habitual offender was arrested and a daylight burglary case cracked after a Delhi Police officer posed as a fruit seller to trap the accused, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi Police traps burglar with officer posing as fruit vendor; jewellery worth 25 lakh recovered

Jewellery worth 25 lakh was recovered following the arrest, which was kept in a concealed locker in central Delhi, they said.

The accused, identified as Kalam Nadaf , a native of Darbhanga in Bihar, was arrested from Baljeet Nagar on April 28, police said.

The case came to light after a burglary was reported at a house in South Patel Nagar between 6 and 7 am on April 28. The complainant told police that unknown persons had decamped with a locker containing gold and silver jewellery, along with some cash.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and a team was formed to trace the culprits.

During the investigation, police recovered a suspicious mobile phone from the crime scene. "A call received on the phone provided a crucial lead. Acting on it, a police team laid a trap," a senior officer said.

Police said Nadaf is a school dropout and a habitual offender, previously involved in multiple cases of theft and burglary across Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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