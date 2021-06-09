Delhi polling stations now vaccination centres, people happy: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday highlighted the recently launched "Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination" campaign in the national capital and said that it was initiated to encourage more people to attend the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The chief minister visited such a vaccination center on this day and remarked that people were very happy about the fact that they can now get a vaccine dose near their residences, where they cast their vote. The campaign focuses on convenience as there is no hassle of online booking and booth officers are coming to people's homes for the vaccination, he said.

Taking to his official handle on Twitter on Wednesday, Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Visited a center started under the "Jahan Vote, Wahi Vaccine" campaign today. People there were very happy about the fact that the vaccine is now being administered near their house, from where they had come to vote." He added, "There is no hassle of online booking, booth officers are coming to people's homes according to given slots."

Highlighting the door-to-door vaccination campaign in Delhi, chief minister Kejriwal said that it was launched since people were not coming in large numbers for Covid-19 vaccination earlier. "A new initiative launched in Delhi, 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination'. People weren't coming in large numbers, so we thought they'll have to be invited. So this was started, people being vaccinated where they used to vote, polling stations turned into vaccination centers," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' programme for mass Covid-19 vaccination was launched by the Delhi government on Monday. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people will be able to get shots of Covid-19 vaccines at booths where they voted in elections. The government aims to vaccinate all above the age of 45 in the next 4 weeks, he said.

Noting the lack of footfall at the vaccination centres, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will now deploy booth-level officers to facilitate the mass campaign. Covering 70 wards, the booth level officers visit every house in the next two days and provide a slot for the first dose of vaccine against coronavirus.