Get vaccinated where you vote, urges Kejriwal, announces door-to-door awareness campaign

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the government's Covid-19 mass vaccination programme. Addressing a press conference, he said that people will be able to get shots of Covid-19 vaccines at booths where they voted in elections.

"We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon," Kejriwal announced in a press conference.

The chief minister said that the government aims to vaccinate all above the age of 45 in the next 4 weeks.

Noting the lack of footfall at the vaccination centres, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will now deploy booth-level officers to facilitate the mass campaign. Covering 70 wards, the booth level officers visit every house in the next two days and provide a slot for the first dose of vaccine against coronavirus.

"A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days and provide a slot for vaccination. BLO will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards," Kejriwal said.

Delhi is the first state to announce a mass vaccination drive to cover a large part of its population by directing people to get their dose at their voting booth.

The move to inoculate people over the age of 45 comes as the vaccination drives for 18-44 age group people in the national capital hit a roadblock due to the non-availability of vaccines.

Citing a shortage of vaccine doses, Delhi has suspended its immunisation drives for people in the age group of 18-44.