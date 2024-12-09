Delhi polls: AAP announces 2nd list of candidates, drops names of 13 sitting MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of candidates ahead of the Delhi assembly polls early next year, the date of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party had dropped three sitting MLAs in the first list of candidates released on November 21. (Aam Aadmi Party website)

13 of its sitting MLAs have been dropped in the second list released by the party.

The party had dropped three sitting MLAs in the first list of candidates released on November 21.

So far, the AAP has announced 31 candidates and dropped 16 sitting MLAs.

AAP has dropped Narela MLA Sharad Chauhan, Timapur MLA Dilip Pandey, Adarsh Nagar MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma, Mundka MLA Dharampal Lakra, Chandani Chowk MLA Parlad Shawney, Janakpuri MLA Rajesh Rishi, Bijwasan MLA Bhupender Singh Joon, Palam MLA Bhawna Gaur, Jungpura MLA Praveen Kumar, Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal, Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Kumar Mehrauilia, Krishna Nagar MLA Vikash Bagga, Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel, Mustafabad MLA Adil Ahmad Khan.

Also Read:The new AAP with old non-AAP faces

The names of 20 candidates announced are Avadh Ojha (Patparganj), Dinesh Bharadwaj (Narela), Surender Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), Mukesh Goel (Adarsh Nagar), Jasbir Kalra (Mundka), Rakesh Jatav (Mangolpuri), Pradeep Mittal (Rohini), Purandeep Singh Sawhney (Chandni Chowk), Parvesh Ratan (Patel Nagar), Pravin Kumar (Janakpuri), Surender Bharadwaj (Bijwasan), Joginder Solanki (Palam), Prem Kumar Chauhan (Deoli), Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri), Vikas Bagga (Krishna Nagar), Naveen Chaudhary (Gandhi Nagar), Jinder Singh Shunty (Shahdara), Adil Ahmad Khan (Mustafabad).

To be sure, days before the list of candidates was released, Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey opted out of the 2025 elections.

Two sitting MLAs, Manish Sisodia from Patparganj and Rakhi Birla from Mangolpuri, have been shifted out of their current constituencies and fielded from fresh seats.

On November 21, AAP released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections naming six candidates who switched to the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress and dropping three sitting legislators.

The current term of Delhi assembly ends on February 23, 2025.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly in the February 2020 assembly elections, while the BJP won the remaining eight.