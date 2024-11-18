Delhi pollution clinic sees sharp rise in patients with health issues

Deepak Kumar (64), a laundry worker from Patel Nagar, sat in visible distress, gasping for air between bouts of coughing at a pollution clinic established at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Monday. Inside the pollution clinic at RML Hospital on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

His daughter, Kajal (24), had spent the day helping him navigate the clinic’s sections for consultations. “His symptoms have escalated over the past week, so I brought him here,” she said. His condition — severe breathing issues and a heavy cough — has deteriorated rapidly, she said, and prompted them to rush to the specialised clinic.

Also sitting at the clinic is 46-year-old Ajay, who goes only by one name. A Bihar native, Ajay said he moved to Delhi 15 years ago for work, but now finds himself paying a steep price.

“Unlike affluent people, I can’t afford air purifiers or cars to shield my family from pollution. My children study here, so we have no choice but to stay. But we’re seriously considering leaving the city for the sake of our health,” he said.

They are some of the many patients visiting the Pollution Janit Rog Nivaran Kendra – a first-of-its-kind clinic dedicated to pollution-related health conditions.

Operational since October 2023, it is a specialised facility at RML Hospital that addresses pollution-related health issues through four departments: respiratory, dermatology, eye care, and psychiatry. The clinic runs for just two hours weekly on Mondays, but officials are considering expanding its hours and days as patient numbers swell.

The clinic, which has seen a sharp increase in visitors — from fewer than 10 patients weekly to around 20-30 since Diwali — has become a lifeline for those grappling with pollution-induced ailments.

On Monday, even before the clinic threw its doors open, patients from different age groups had already arrived and were already waiting outside.

“The drop in temperature combined with worsening air quality has driven more patients with similar symptoms to seek care,” said Dr Shrinjini Bhat, one of the attending physicians.

Between October and January each year, the noxious spell of pollution means people seek desperate relief from the gas chamber that the city becomes.

“The cases have already increased and we do anticipate further increase in the number in coming weeks as winter approaches and pollution worsens, which is why we may expand the clinic days and timings as demand grows,” said a senior official in the hospital, requesting anonymity.

Owing to the increased influx of patients, hospital authorities said if the trend continues, they may expand the number of days and hours that the clinic is operational. Currently, the pollution clinic functions once a week on Mondays for two hours — 2pm to 4pm.

Dr Amit Suri, head of RML’s respiratory department and the air pollution clinic, explains that the clinic was originally launched in October 2023, but attendance remained low the first year. But now, he said, there’s been a sudden influx with the worsening of the air.

“Things began to shift around Diwali. Starting mid-October, the clinic started to see an increase in patients that grew sharply post-Diwali, with most experiencing symptoms such as persistent cough, eye irritation, skin rashes, and breathing difficulties. In its early weeks, the clinic received around 10 patients weekly, but attendance has now doubled to around 20 to 30 patients in each clinic,” he said.

Interestingly, most patients thus far have been young men in high-exposure outdoor roles, such as traffic police, rickshaw drivers, and street vendors. This is despite studies showing that children, women, and the elderly are especially vulnerable to pollution’s health impacts, according to the treating doctors.

Dr Suri said that the low number of women, children, and elderly patients may stem from several factors. “Mild symptoms like rashes, eye irritation, or throat discomfort might seem trivial or be mistaken for seasonal issues, especially in communities where access to healthcare is limited. Social and logistical barriers could also make it harder for these groups to seek treatment,” he added.

The clinic’s interdisciplinary approach aims to tackle the wide-ranging effects of pollution, from respiratory and skin issues to mental health challenges.

“There are multiple studies and evidence that points out that air pollution can lead to mental and other illnesses such as eye and skin infection… A team of 8-10 doctors are handling the patients and we are prepared if there is also any surge in the number of patients to address their needs,” added Dr Suri.

Annu Sharma (40), who arrived with her husband, Gaurav (42), had also sought help for persistent winter ailments. Wearing an N95 mask, the Janakpuri resident explained, “In the last 5-6 years, living here has become unbearable. Both my children—aged 14 and 18—are suffering from constant sneezing and coughing. I wanted to check out the clinic and may bring them here soon.”

As Delhi braces for worsening air quality in the weeks ahead, the team at RML is becoming the lifeline for residents like Deepak, Ajay, and Annu – the worst-hit among the millions suffering in the city’s growing environmental crisis.