Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain grants vital respite to city ahead of Diwali

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain brought a swift improvement to Delhi's air quality on Friday, dispelling the lingering haze of over 10 days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved from 460 at 11 pm on Thursday to 376 at 9 am on Friday. With favourable wind speeds aiding pollutant dispersion, further improvement is anticipated.

People move on the Kartavya Path after overnight rain, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10.(PTI)

The AQI, an average of the past 24 hours, reflects this positive trend. The city, formerly the world's most polluted until Thursday, witnessed a significant improvement in its AQI.

Safdarjung Observatory noted 6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, with most areas in Delhi experiencing light rain. Noida, Gurugram, and neighboring areas also received light to moderate rainfall.