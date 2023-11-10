Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain grants vital respite to city ahead of Diwali
- Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain swiftly improved Delhi's air quality. Favourable winds to bring further improvement.
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain brought a swift improvement to Delhi's air quality on Friday, dispelling the lingering haze of over 10 days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved from 460 at 11 pm on Thursday to 376 at 9 am on Friday. With favourable wind speeds aiding pollutant dispersion, further improvement is anticipated.
The AQI, an average of the past 24 hours, reflects this positive trend. The city, formerly the world's most polluted until Thursday, witnessed a significant improvement in its AQI.
Safdarjung Observatory noted 6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, with most areas in Delhi experiencing light rain. Noida, Gurugram, and neighboring areas also received light to moderate rainfall.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 11:57 AM
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: National capital gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog
Friday morning brought relief to New Delhi and its suburbs as overnight rain provided respite from the toxic air. Authorities were considering cloud seeding to further improve the air quality in the national capital.