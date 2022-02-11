Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Portion of old building collapses in Bawana, 4 bodies found
delhi news

Delhi: Portion of old building collapses in Bawana, 4 bodies found

The Delhi Police said a search operation was underway after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ Colony.
Representational image.
Representational image.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 07:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Four bodies were found from the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ Colony in Delhi on Friday. The Delhi Police said a search operation was underway.

Earlier, an ANI input quoted police as saying at least six persons were trapped in the debris of whom three were rescued.

This is a developing story.

The tragedy in the national capital came a day after a building collapsed in neighbouring Gurugram leading to the death of at least two. Rescue personnel feared the death of one more person trapped in the debris.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
building collapse
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out