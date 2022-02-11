Delhi: Portion of old building collapses in Bawana, 4 bodies found

Four bodies were found from the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ Colony in Delhi on Friday. The Delhi Police said a search operation was underway.

Earlier, an ANI input quoted police as saying at least six persons were trapped in the debris of whom three were rescued.

This is a developing story.

The tragedy in the national capital came a day after a building collapsed in neighbouring Gurugram leading to the death of at least two. Rescue personnel feared the death of one more person trapped in the debris.

