Delhi: Portion of old building collapses in Bawana, 4 bodies found
The Delhi Police said a search operation was underway after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ Colony.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 07:18 PM IST
Four bodies were found from the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ Colony in Delhi on Friday. The Delhi Police said a search operation was underway.
Earlier, an ANI input quoted police as saying at least six persons were trapped in the debris of whom three were rescued.
This is a developing story.
The tragedy in the national capital came a day after a building collapsed in neighbouring Gurugram leading to the death of at least two. Rescue personnel feared the death of one more person trapped in the debris.
