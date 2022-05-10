Delhi: Property dealer killed for urinating outside neighbour’s house

A 44-year-old property dealer was killed by a man and his son who attacked him with bottles and stones, following a brawl that started over the victim relieving himself outside their house in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar in the early hours of Monday.

The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and common intention and are making efforts to nab the alleged attackers who are on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 5.30am, the Mukherjee Nagar police station received a call regarding a quarrel among residents of Parmanand Colony.

A police team reached there and learnt that the quarrel took place between a property dealer named Praveen Lamba and Rahul Malhotra over the issue of the former urinating outside the latter’s house.

An altercation broke out between them.

“Both parties threw stones at each other. Malhotra and his father Ravi Malhotra threw bottles and stones from the first floor of their house and one of the bottles hit Lamba in leg, causing him to bleed profusely,” the officer said.

Lamba later succumbed to his injuries.

