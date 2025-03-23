Delhi PWD announces new helplines after officials forget old one

The Public Works Department (PWD) and water minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday announced that new four-digit public helplines have been introduced in the Capital. PWD minister Parvesh Verma inspects the Sahibi River and Najafgarh drain in Madipur in New Delhi on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The helpline for PWD is 1908 and 1916 is for DJB. The minister said that the decision was taken when officials could not remember the previous 10-digit PWD helpline.

“Who can remember such a long number? Maybe that’s why the previous government chose to continue with it, so fewer complaints come in. Both (new) helpline numbers are now operational,” Verma posted on X.

PWD officials said that the most complaints of waterlogging are lodged via the helpline during the monsoon season.

The PWD minister also visited four assembly constituencies on Saturday to review the ongoing road repair, drain cleaning and other infrastructure work. During his visit to the Trinagar constituency with local MLA Tilak Ram Gupta, Verma asked the department to ensure the transfer of an assistant engineer, against whom several complaints had been filed for allegedly being intoxicated at work.

The minister also reviewed an ongoing cleaning campaign at the Sahibi river and Najafgarh drain in Madipur.

In another inspection at the Sahibi river and Najafgarh drain in Madipur, along with MLA Kailash Gangwal, Verma reviewed an ongoing cleaning campaign on a boat.

“I don’t want officials sitting in air-conditioned offices and making decisions based on files. Step out, look at the reality, and solve problems on the ground,” he said.

Further, he inaugurated a newly constructed PWD service road in Multan Nagar and Paschim Vihar and visited Meera Bagh slums and the main Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh Road.