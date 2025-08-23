Delhi: PWD minister launches ‘Govt on Wheels’ to inspect Outer Ring Road

Delhi public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday launched “Government on Wheels,” inspecting a 47-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road, one of the city’s vital lifelines, to assess conditions firsthand in a first-of-its-kind initiative, officials said. He was joined by top Delhi government officials from the PWD, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD, and Delhi Police. Parvesh Verma. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

During the four-hour inspection, the minister and officials sat inside a large van moving slowly along the corridor, stopping at choke points where commuters face daily hardships. Singh directed officials to resolve issues related to encroachments on footpaths, uneven roads, neglected drainage systems, and sanitation lapses. He ordered that each department prepare time-bound solutions to the problems identified.

“Too often, officials sit in their offices and list out problems on paper without offering real solutions. This is why we have launched this new concept of development in Delhi—bringing all departments together in one bus, on one road, at one time. When they see the reality, when they witness how citizens are suffering, then the solutions become immediate and actionable,” Singh said. “The aim of the initiative is to build a culture of solution-oriented governance where visible improvements replace paperwork and excuses.”

The Outer Ring Road, which connects vast stretches of the capital, has long been plagued by traffic congestion, encroachments, open drains, broken road stretches, waterlogging, and poor sanitation. Singh emphasised that inter-departmental coordination was key to addressing such challenges, noting that discussions inside meeting rooms often failed to yield results.

The minister stressed that the inspection was not only about highlighting deficiencies but also about showcasing the government’s commitment to improving Delhi’s infrastructure. He announced that the initiative would be replicated across other major stretches of the city to enhance accountability, transparency, and service delivery.

“The ‘Government on Wheels’ initiative is about solutions, accountability, and delivering visible results for the people of Delhi. Governance cannot remain locked inside meeting rooms. If the public lives on the road, we must work on the road,” Singh added.

The model has been designed to ensure that everyday grievances—potholes, traffic bottlenecks, and open drains—are addressed with urgency. By observing the situation directly, officials will be better equipped to deliver practical, immediate solutions, the minister said.

Instead of relying solely on departmental reports, Singh directed officers to adopt an on-ground approach, emphasising that citizens’ concerns should be addressed at their point of origin. “When they see the reality,” he reiterated, “solutions become immediate and actionable.”