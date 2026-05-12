New Delhi, The Public Works Department has approved transfer of 24 acres of land in Majlis Park area to the DMRC for construction of a metro rail depot under Phase-IV of the Mass Rapid Transit System project, officials said.

Delhi PWD to transfer 24 acres of land to DMRC for rail depot construction

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The land has been valued at provisional rates proposed by the Delhi Development Authority for the financial years 2022-24 at around ₹239 crore, said an official document.

The PWD informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation that the competent authority cleared the transfer of the land located near the existing depot at Mukundpur.

The 24 acres comprise 14.31 acres under Pocket H2 valued at ₹14,233.16 lakh, while 9.69 acres under Pocket H2 has been assessed at ₹9,637.96 lakh, the documents stated.

The PWD has asked the DMRC to submit an undertaking through an authorised signatory accepting the terms and conditions laid down for theland transfer.

The DMRC has also been directed to deposit the amount of ₹238.71 crore to the PWD, before formal permission for the transfer is issued.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the letter, all work related to the proposed depot will be allowed only after the undertaking is furnished and payment is realised by the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the letter, all work related to the proposed depot will be allowed only after the undertaking is furnished and payment is realised by the department. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The communication further stated that the land cost indicated in the approval is based on provisional DDA rates and may be revised later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The communication further stated that the land cost indicated in the approval is based on provisional DDA rates and may be revised later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In the event of revision or updation of land rates by DDA and/or Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at any stage, whether before or after handing over of possession, DMRC Ltd shall be liable to pay the differential amount," thedocument mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the event of revision or updation of land rates by DDA and/or Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at any stage, whether before or after handing over of possession, DMRC Ltd shall be liable to pay the differential amount," thedocument mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed depot at Majlis Park is part of the ongoing Phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed depot at Majlis Park is part of the ongoing Phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro network. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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