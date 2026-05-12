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Delhi PWD to transfer 24 acres of land to DMRC for rail depot construction

Delhi PWD to transfer 24 acres of land to DMRC for rail depot construction

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Public Works Department has approved transfer of 24 acres of land in Majlis Park area to the DMRC for construction of a metro rail depot under Phase-IV of the Mass Rapid Transit System project, officials said.

Delhi PWD to transfer 24 acres of land to DMRC for rail depot construction

The land has been valued at provisional rates proposed by the Delhi Development Authority for the financial years 2022-24 at around 239 crore, said an official document.

The PWD informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation that the competent authority cleared the transfer of the land located near the existing depot at Mukundpur.

The 24 acres comprise 14.31 acres under Pocket H2 valued at 14,233.16 lakh, while 9.69 acres under Pocket H2 has been assessed at 9,637.96 lakh, the documents stated.

The PWD has asked the DMRC to submit an undertaking through an authorised signatory accepting the terms and conditions laid down for theland transfer.

The DMRC has also been directed to deposit the amount of 238.71 crore to the PWD, before formal permission for the transfer is issued.

 
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