Delhi showers wreck Kejriwal's emergency kits after godown submerged

As monsoon woes continue to impact Delhi, the extent of it has reached the city's south-east area where a government-owned godown was submerged in water ruining chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's relief kits. According to a report by India Today, heavy downpours have destroyed government relief kits which was supposed to be distributed to locals during emergency. Visuals of CM's emergency kits destroyed due to rain.(via India Today)

Follow Monsoon LIVE updates here

As per the report, a godown in Jangpura's ward number 142 was waterlogged, as was the case with several other places in Delhi, which eventually damaged a substantial amount of CM's emergency kit. The visuals showed workers pulling out the damaged kits, in an attempt to protect them from further damage.

Delhi received 153 mm of rain on July 8 and 9 -- breaking the record of decades. The evacuation of the people in the low-lying areas around the Yamuna River will start once the river breaches the 206-metre mark, Kejriwal said.

Assuaging fear triggered by Sunday's flood warning in Delhi after Haryana released more than 1 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnukind barrage, Kejriwal on Monday said this is not the time to point fingers at each other. Delhi government is prepared for all emergencies though according to the weather predictions, the intensity of the rain will gradually decrease, Kejriwal said.