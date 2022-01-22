Delhi rain hits January high, pushes maximum temperature to season’s low

Delhi equalled its record for the third-wettest January on record ever, after a rainy Saturday, when showers continued late into the evening, and a biting cold gripped the city, as the maximum temperature dipped to the season’s lowest.

Delhi has so far received 69.8mm of rain this month, the same as it did in all of January 1995, and behind only 1989 (when the city got 79.3mm of rain in the month) and 1953 (73.7mm).

Delhi received 5.5mm total rain till 8.30pm on Saturday, IMD said.

The city also witnessed a severe cold day on Saturday as the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base observatory, dropped to 14.7 degrees Celsius -- the lowest this season -- seven degrees below normal. The IMD classifies it as a severe cold day when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees or lower than normal.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Weather officials attributed the rain to a western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation.

IMD has forecast widespread light or moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms over Delhi and its neighbouring states till Sunday.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi-NCR,” the weather office said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, light showers and stronger winds helped improve the air quality in the city. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 316 in the ‘very poor’ range on Saturday, compared to 365 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin.

The Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), on Saturday said the air quality will improve Sunday on account of widespread rains leading to dispersal of particulate matter. It said the AQI may enter the poor zone (AQI between 201-300).