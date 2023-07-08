Waterlogging, traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi after heavy showers

As Delhi continues to see incessant rainfall on Saturday, severe waterlogging and massive traffic congestion was witnessed in several areas of the national capital, making it difficult for commuters.

Traffic moves through a water logged street after the heavy rains in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

Several areas, including Connaught Place, Rabindra Nagar, Vinod Nagar witnessed waterlogging issues while, the Minto bridge underpass has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the incessant rains.

Meanwhile, a traffic congestion was witnessed in areas including Ghevra railway crossing, Chirag Delhi, Nehru Place flyover and near Greater Kailash metro station, following incessant rainfall. The waterlogging has caused traffic congestion in several areas has also affected people's movements. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the traffic condition across the city and advised them to avoid waterlogged areas.

Commuters stuck in traffic took to social media to narrate their ordeal. One of them said the traffic was heavy on Vikas Marg, from Laxmi Nagar to ITO. The ITO area witnessed massive traffic snarls due to the waterlogging at the Tilak bridge underpass and Minto Bridge.

"We received complaints about waterlogging on other stretches that are under the MCD or other agencies. We forwarded those complaints. The situation is under control so far. The road around Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University's north campus witnessed waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters," news agency PTI quoted a PWD official as saying.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), all major drains are flowing with full discharge capacity, resulting in excess water flowing on the roads.

"Due to very high intensity rainfall today in #NDMC and its adjoining areas between 12 Noon to 2.30 PM, all major drains are flowing with full discharge capacity resulting in excess water flowing on roads. NDMC officials are working tirelessly to get things normal very soon," it tweeted.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 98.7 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm. The Ridge observatory recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday for the national capital following the season's first heavy spell of rain.

(With inputs from agencies)