Weather updates: Rain lashes Delhi, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

The rain continued to lash parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, indicating the active presence of the southwest monsoon in the region. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) daily weather update on Friday predicted a spell of heavy rainfall across north India for the next four to five days – the regions include Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh. Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

The agency emphasised the need for people to stay prepared and vigilant during the period of intense rainfall.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.

Kottayam, in particular, experienced overnight rainfall that resulted in waterlogging in various residential areas of the city. The districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode were also placed under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall and urging residents to remain cautious.

Over central India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over the region during the next two days and reduction thereafter.

Over east and adjoining northeast India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur during the next five days.

