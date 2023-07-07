Heavy rain batters Kerala, schools to remain shut in these five districts today

In lieu of the heavy rains battering Kerala, education institutions in five districts were shut on Friday. Schools and professional colleges in Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam will cease to function as the India Meteorological Department issued weather warnings in these districts. However, public service commission exams will be held as per the schedule. People wade through a flooded area as they carry a sick elderly man to a hospital, in Thiruvalla, Thursday, July 6, 2023.(PTI)

All educational institutions remained closed in Alappuzha, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam on Thursday.

A red alert has been issued in Kannur and Kasaragod districts and an orange alert in seven other districts of the state for the day. IMD has indicated that the intensity of rain would decrease in the next few days.

Due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, Kerala has been witnessing heavy downpour which has claimed three lives, displaced thousands from their homes and led to coastal erosion and overflowing of rivers.

Considering the severity of the situation, district-level and taluk-level emergency operation centres have been asked to operate 24x7.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to be vigilant as there was a risk of flash floods, landslides and strong winds in various parts of the state.

In a Facebook post, he said thousands have been shifted to the 112 relief camps while advising fishermen to not venture out to water bodies and avoid trekking trips. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also issued warnings cautioning people against tourism and trips in hilly areas. State revenue minister K Rajan said that from July 12 the weather was expected to worsen again.

The shutters of some dams like Malankara Dam, Kallarkutti and Lower Periyar reservoirs in Idukki, Kuttiyadi dam in Kozhikode, Maniyar barrage in Pathanamthitta, Pazhassi barrage in Kannur and Bhoothathankettu Dam in Ernakulam district were opened to release water downstream. The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued flood warnings for various rivers, like Meenachil, Manimala, Achankovil and Pampa.

