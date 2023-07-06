Schools closed due to heavy rain in these states. Check list

Amid heavy rainfall and orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) across various parts of the country, certain state governments have announced the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday. The national capital also experienced heavy rainfall, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert and the temperature dropping below 30 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and occasional showers across Delhi-NCR for the next six to seven days. Weather updates: A woman shelters under an umbrella during a rainfall in New Delhi.(AFP)

Which states announced the closure of educational institutions amid heavy rainfall?

Karnataka:

Schools and colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka will remain closed on Thursday. This closure includes Anganwadi centers, primary and high schools, undergraduate colleges, as well as government-aided and private schools.

Goa:

With an orange alert in effect, Goa is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. The IMD has also warned of possible flash floods in the state, as reported by Live Mint. In view of the incessant rain and the alert issued by the weather department, the Directorate of Education in Goa declared a holiday for school students on Thursday.

As per the report, Goa's Director of Education, Shailesh Sinai Zingade, stated that although schools in the coastal state will remain closed, any scheduled exams will still take place.

Kerala:

Kerala is anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday, particularly in districts such as Kannur and Kozhikode, where rainfall may reach 115 to 120 mm. Consequently, colleges and universities in Kerala were closed on Thursday. According to a Live Mint report, schools were closed in Kasaragod, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts of the state.

An orange alert has been issued in six districts on Thursday, including Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall caused large trees to be uprooted in various areas of the state, resulting in damage to houses and vehicles, power lines being knocked down, and traffic being blocked for hours due to the fallen trees.

