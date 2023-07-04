Kerala rain: Schools, colleges in Ernakulam, Alappuzha shut today; Class 6 student dies. Top points

All educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts will remain shut on Tuesday in the view of heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for Kerala and announced red alerts for two districts, as well as, orange alerts for 11 districts. People in Kochi walk past covering themselves under an umbrella during rainfall.(PTI file)

The Met department issued red alerts for Kannur and Idukki districts and an orange alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala, while a yellow alert has been sounded for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts of the state.

As heavy rains lashed Kerala on Monday leading to the death of a girl, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised people to be vigilant and avoid going near rivers, travel to hilly areas and trips to the beach.

In Ernakulam, the district collector said besides, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya should also remain closed on Tuesday, Onmanorama reported.

Top updates on Kerala rain:

1. The IMD said there is a possibility of widespread rain in Kerala, heavy rain at isolated places and very heavy rain on some days in the upcoming five days.

2. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

3. District-level and taluk-level emergency operation centres have been instructed to work around the clock.

4. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the State Emergency Operation Centre has been operationalised with representatives from various departments and the National Disaster Response Force.

5. Seven teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts for emergency use, Vijayan added.

6. As heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, a Class 6 student died after a tree in the school fell on her.

7. Education Minister V Sivankutty directed the director of public education to inquire into the incident and submit a report within five days.

8. To those living in coastal areas, Vijayan said that they should follow instructions of the authorities and if required, temporarily relocate themselves from the danger zones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories. ...view detail