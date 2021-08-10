Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi rape, murder case: Kejriwal approves 10L assistance for girl’s family

On August 4, Kejriwal visited the girl’s residence, promised ₹10 lakh assistance, and directed a magisterial probe into the matter. He assured the family the government will engage top lawyers for the case
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved 10 lakh assistance for the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a crematorium near the Delhi cantonment on August 1.

“Delhi CM approves the compensation of 10 lakh to the family of minor Delhi cantt (cantonment) victim,” said an official in the chief minister’s office, who did not wish to be named.

Also Read | Pegasus row: Have faith in the system, says SC to petitioners

On August 4, Kejriwal visited the girl’s residence, promised 10 lakh assistance, and directed a magisterial probe into the matter. He assured the family the government will engage top lawyers for the case.

Several Dalit groups have been protesting against rape and murder for over a week now. They have been demanding justice for the girl and her family. Four people, including a priest at the crematorium, have been arrested over the alleged rape and murder.

