Delhi records 239 fresh Covid-19 cases, number of active cases also drop

Delhi recorded 239 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, lower than the infections reported over the weekend, taking its tally to 641,340, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Monday. The Capital reported 286 new infections on Sunday but there was a marginal spike in the number of active cases as 24 new ones took the tally to 1,803, compared to the 1,779 on Saturday.

It reported 312 and 321 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and Saturday respectively. Authorities in the national capital were advised by the Union ministry of health and family welfare to keep a check on the number of rising cases after the daily infections reported on March 5 and March 6 went above 300.

Monday’s bulletin also showed that the Capital reported three fatalities, which took the death toll to 10,924. The number of active cases in the state has fallen to 1,730.

The Union health ministry also said on Monday said that Delhi, along with seven states, is showing an upward trend in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. The other states which have been showing a similar trend are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Gujarat. The ministry pointed out that these areas have a higher weekly positivity rate that the national average of 2.29%, according to a report from ANI. The health ministry had earlier urged these states to increase the pace of vaccination.

The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours also fell to 47,689, Monday’s bulletin said. On Sunday, Delhi had conducted 91,614 tests. The number of tests in the Capital conducted so far has reached 12,873,806. The case fatality rate has remained at 1.70% and the city recorded a positivity rate of 0.50%.

The health bulletin also showed that 309 patients have recovered from the disease taking the number of recovered people to 628,686. The number of people under home isolation has increased to 947.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the number of containment zones has also dropped to 536 from 591 on March 5.