Delhi records 3,367 suicide cases in 2022: NCRB data

Delhi recorded a 22 per cent on-year jump in suicide cases in 2022, the latest NCRB data showed.

In 2022, of the 3,367 people who died by suicide, 842 were women and 2,525 men. (Representative image)

According to an analysis of the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) Accidental Deaths and Suicides Report, there were 3,367 suicide cases reported in Delhi in 2022.

The number of suicide cases reported in the national capital in 2021 was at 2,760. In 2020, it had registered 3,025 suicide cases.

The reasons for the suicides, according to the reports, included family stress (616 men and 207 women), failure in examinations (41 women and 40 men), unemployment (261 men and women), poverty (24 men and women), marriage-related issues (144 women and 110 men), drug abuse (92 men and women) and bankruptcy (28 men).

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

